TYT: Prioritise safety of elderly by not bringing risk of Covid-19 home this Gawai

KUCHING (May 31): The Dayak community has been asked to place the safety and well-being of the elderly above all else by not bringing the risk of Covid-19 infection home this Gawai.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said no one wants to see family members, particularly the elderly, infected with the virus and their lives at risk.

“We are not allowed to gather in groups. We cannot ngabang Gawai like we had in the past. And the government is not able to conduct door-to-door checks during this festive celebration.

“It is therefore hoped that the village heads and tuai rumah can ensure that people comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place to stop the pandemic during this festive season.

“Gawai can be celebrated every year, but lives could be lost through our own negligence, which is certainly irreversible,” he said in his Gawai Dayak message.

The Governor said Sarawak acknowledged and recognised the contributions of the Dayak community towards the political and socioeconomic development of the state.

He said the country and the state are working closely to combat the Covid-19 pandemic while the community embraced the new normal to protect lives.

He thanked front-liners who have been serving tirelessly to save lives during these trying times.

To break the chain of Covid-19 infection, Taib appealed to all to adhere to the guidelines and SOPs during the festival.

“Let us all work together to curb the spread of this pandemic. I hope we are all protected throughout this festive season. Let us together pray that we enjoy good health, longevity, prosperity, and abundance this year and in times to come.

“My wife and I wish our Dayak friends Selamat Lau Gawai Dayak, Selamat Ngintu Ari Gawai Dayak, Selamat Andu Gawai Dayak,” he added.