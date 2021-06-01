10 localities in S’wak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (June 1): A total of 10 locations throughout the state have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily statement today.

Kampung Sindang Baru, Samarahan and Kampung Tanjung Kelaso, Asajaya have been placed under EMCO from May 28 to June 10.

The rented room above DD Mart in Sg Plan Bintulu and Almabumi Plantation staff quarters in Ladang Bukit, Ulu Sebauh, Bintulu have been placed under EMCO from May 29 to June 11.

Meanwhile, also in Bintulu the Foreign Lodge, Block E9 in Samalaju Industrial Park and Local Lodge LL4 have been placed under EMCO from May 30 to June 12.

Two locations namely Kampung Stakan Melayu in Samarahan and Kampung Darat, Gerigat in Kabong will be under EMCO from June 2 to 15.

SDMC also announced the extension of EMCO for three longhouses; Rh. Tiut anak Usit, Sungai Setulan, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau, Tatau will have its EMCO period extended to June 12; Rh. Resa Empelanjau, Bakong, Lingga in Sri Aman to June 14; and Rh. Wun anak Ering in Tanjung Manis to June 16.

The committee also declared the end of the EMCO for eight locations, namely Rh. Brandah Tg Rirang, Sri Aman; Rh. Nyandang, Nanga Lasi, Julau; Rh. Ayup, Nanga Lassi Mit, Julau; Rh. Bantan, Sg. Langit, Betong; Rh. Empaling, Jelang, Spak, Betong; Kampung Hulu, Spaoh, Betong; Rh. Ely, Kerangan Langgir Wat, Pakan; and SK Bakerkong, Tanjung Manis.