2 per household allowed to go out for essential matters during MCO, among revised SOP

KUCHING (June 1): Only two representatives per household are allowed to head out and run essential matters during the statewide Movement Control Order (MCO) period until June 14.

This is one of the revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council (NSC) late last night.

Under this SOP, the two representatives are allowed to carry out any official duties; seek medical treatment; purchase food supplies, daily necessities, medication and dietary supplements within a 10km-radius limit from their place of residence; as well as to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

The revised SOP also prohibited more than two individuals in a group to gather in public places without a valid reason.

Previously, the SOP did not specify a limit on the number of people allowed to go out to run essential errands.

The latest SOPs also prohibited people in Bintulu, Tatau and Sebauh districts to be in public places without a good reason from 8pm to 5am while the rest of Sarawak are to stay at home from 10pm to 5am.

In addition, inter-district travel is prohibited with the exception of essential services or those with police permit.

The capacity for private vehicles are now limited to only two people but in the event of emergency, security, or seeking healthcare and medication, a maximum of three people is allowed.

In the economic sector, optical shops and laundry premises (including self-service laundrettes) have been added under the essential service list and are now allowed to operate during this MCO period.

Also given the green light to operate via takeaways, drive-thrus or delivery services are food stalls, food trucks, roadside hawkers, street hawkers, food courts, hawker centres and food stalls or kiosks in addition to restaurants, eateries, bistro, and cafes. Dine-in and ‘park and dine’ services remain prohibited.