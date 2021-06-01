318 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah started the new month on a ‘sour note’ after it registered 318 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“A sour note to start June. The situation is getting more serious. Today’s total (318 new cases) was extremely high. 217 of these cases involved close contacts,” he said on his Twitter account.

“There is a worrying trend of high number of new cases in the East Coast, Tawau recorded 90 cases while Lahad Datu and Kunak recorded 43 and 29 cases each, respectively,” he said.

He revealed that only seven districts registered zero cases, namely Keningau, Kota Marudu, Tongod, Pitas, Tambunan, Beluran and Telupid.

Sabah had also recorded one new Covid-19 death in Tuaran on Tuesday.