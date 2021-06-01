Aspirasi demands SMDC clarification to end public confusion

KUCHING (June 1): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo wants the State Disaster Management Committee (SMDC) to state its stand on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sarawak.

She claimed members of the public are confused as Sarawak faces two different sets of standard operating procedures (SOPs), that of the Sarawak government and the federal government.

According to her, SMDC advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had added to the confusion with another new term — full MCO (FMCO).

“I call upon the SDMC to clarify if the federal MCO supersedes Sarawak MCO. If Sarawak MCO precedes, since PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) is federal, who will enforce SMDC MCO? Or if we get slapped with a compound by PDRM in violation of federal MCO, can we turn to SMDC to invalidate?” she asked yesterday.

Soo said many Sarawakians are struggling and SMDC is not making life any easier with ambiguous policies and about turns in its chaotic management of Covid-19.

“When SMDC can clarify once and for all to end all doubts for Sarawakians, I hope SMDC will improve enforcement to make the MCO meaningful and effective as the circuit breaker, as it is meant to be.

“What contributed to the high number of cases in Sarawak has been half baked SOPS at varying times to placate certain groups of people to score brownie points, and this has resulted in failure to flatten the curve, as each day sets a new record for cases,” she claimed.

She said what is even more alarming is that Covid-19 has reached all districts.

“With poor healthcare in our rural areas, the threat for a disaster remains real and must be averted,” she said.

Aspirasi also called for the vaccination process to be expedited to reach rural folks and curb the limitations of the MySejahtera system.

“It is not really a massive effort or impossible mission just to carry out four million inoculations if the government has the political will to do it.

“In many countries, it is a simple task just to vaccinate two million people in less than a month,” she said.