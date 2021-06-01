Bukit Aman: Miti letters must have QR codes to verify authenticity

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Letters authorising companies to operate during the ‘total lockdown’ that are issued by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) will come with a QR code to prevent falsification.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department SAC (Operations) SAC MV Srikumar M Nair said police will scan the code at roadblocks to ensure the letters are genuine.

“When the QR code is scanned, it will ask for a code number, which only the police will have. When we key in the code number, we will know whether or not the letter really tallies with the holder,” he told Bernama in an interview for Ruang Bicara PDRM last night.

He also rejected claims by certain quarters that there existed a double standard for permission for interstate and inter-district crossings for some individuals or groups.

“PDRM does not see the upper class (golongan kayangan) or otherwise. If one possesses valid documents and firm proof, then the application to cross the state or district borders will be permitted,” he said. — Bernama