Celebrating Gawai under MCO SOP a sacrifice for long term benefit- Ang

KUCHING (June 1): A prominent local social worker Dato Seri Ang Lai Soon says in view of the Covid-19 pandemic the Dayak community has to celebrate this Gawai with caution and do without the traditional gatherings and visiting.

“For two years, we are celebrating all national, religious and cultural events in the so-called ‘new normal’ — social distancing, wearing mask and washing hands. Physical contact is totally discouraged,” he said in his Gawai message yesterday

He added that this a short term sacrifice all citizens have to make for long term benefit.

“It would be senseless to live in a world where the wearing of mask is mandatory everyday and staying at home, living a life in isolation is considered ideal.

But with the present coronavirus pandemic, the climate change and the almost paralysed global economy, the situation is getting quite untenable and it is a reality we have to accept.”

He pointed out that life is temporary and with the pandemic it is even more so.

“An unlucky Covid-19 patient can die in a matter of a few days! His wealth, money, and position cannot buy back his life.

“When celebrating the Gawai we will bear this in mind , but let’s do our patriotic duty by doing it privately among immediate family members only and we can virtually celebrate it with friends and relatives via Zoom, Face Time or a mere phone call. It is the thought that counts at this challenging time.

“To me, Gawai Dayak is very special, as it embodies what I think of as the core of Sarawak’s essence, that is a multi-ethic, multi-religious, multilingual and multi-cultural community living in harmony, with everyone having a dedicated day in the year on which their particular customs, heritage, belief system and ethnicity is celebrated and honoured.”

Ang highlighted the Dayak community’s substantial contributions to the country through their great bravery in war, and their loyalty in peace time.

“The legendary Sarawak Rangers, The Border Scouts and The Iban Trackers had a special place in the history of this country for the outstanding role they played in maintaining law and order during the Brooke period, the British colonial administration, the Malayan Emergency, the Confrontation, and the unrest in the late sixties. making the country safe for all of us.

“We should always remember with gratitude the part they played with the police and the armed forces in making the country safe for all of us, and their significant contribution to our national economy.

To the legendary brave and loyal Dayaks and families, I wish you all a blessed, safe and Happy Gawai Dayak.