Childcare centres not allowed to operate

KOTA KINABALU: All childcare centres in Sabah will not be allowed to operate during the ‘total lockdown’ except for those that accommodate children whose parents are frontliners or essential service workers.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that these childcare centres are allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm with a 50 per cent maximum capacity, subject to size of the centre and physical distancing rules.

He said that the parents will have to take turns when dropping off the children, in five to ten minute-interval.

“Any sort of group activities or activities that require physical contact will not be permitted,” said Masidi in a statement on Monday.

The children are also not allowed to share clothes, towels, personal hygiene equipment, food and milk items, beds, mattresses, pillows and blankets.

Masidi added that the childcare centres must also set up a timetable for the parents when they pick up their children to avoid overcrowding.

“The parents are not allowed to step out of their vehicles when they are at the childcare centres,” he said.

Masidi reminded the childcare centre operators to be wary of the cleanliness of their premises at all times.