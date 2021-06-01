Covid-19: Sarawak records 6 deaths while new cases rise to 703

KUCHING (June 1): Sarawak today recorded six deaths from Covid-19 along with 703 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

“A total of 458 or 65.15 per cent of today’s cases were detected in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri districts,” it said.

The figures brought the total death toll in the state to 300, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 48,032 cases.

The 295th death was a 65-year-old man who was admitted to Bintulu Hospital for suffering from symptoms of fever, cough, poor appetite and difficulty in breathing for three days. The rT-PCR tests were performed and he was detected positive for Covid-19 on May 10. His condition worsened and he was confirmed dead on May 28. The case had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

The 296th death was categorised as Brought-In Dead (BID), involving a 77-year-old man who was admitted to Mukah Hospital for being found unconscious at home by family members. According to his medical history, he had symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing a few days ago. He was brought to the hospital by family members but was lifeless upon arrival. He was confirmed dead on May 30. The case had comorbidities of hypertension and heart disease.

The 297th death was a 72-year-old man who was admitted to Sibu Hospital for suffering from shortness of breath. The case was found to have symptoms of fever, cough, poor appetite and difficulty in breathing since three days ago. The rT-PCR test was performed and found positive on May 21. His health worsened and he was confirmed dead on May 31. He had comorbidity of hypertension.

The 298th death was a man aged 66 from the Tebakang Cluster. He was admitted to Serian Hospital after the rT-PCR test conducted on May 10 was found positive. He was referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment. His condition deteriorated and was confirmed dead on May 31. The case had comorbidities of hypertension, kidney disease and dyslipidemia.

The 299th death was a man aged 72 who was admitted to SGH due to having pain in the chest for two days. The rt-PCR test was performed and he was found positive on May 30. His condition deteriorated and was confirmed dead on May 31. The case had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The 300th death involved a 27-year-old woman who sought treatment at a private hospital for experiencing cough and difficulty in breathing. The Rapid Molecular test screening was performed and found positive on May 29. She was referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment. Her condition worsened and she was confirmed dead on May 31. She had a comorbidity of asthma.

As for the new cases, SDMC said that Kuching led with the highest amount at 218, followed by Bintulu (142), Miri (98), Sibu (40), Marudi (32), Kapit (31), Samarahan (16), Beluru (13), Serian (12), Betong (10), Bukit Mabong (8), Subis (8), Sarikei (8), Tatau (7), Sri Aman (7), Meradong (7), Selangau (6), Lubok Antu (6), Tanjung Manis (5), Matu (4), Pakan (4), Lawas (4), Kabong (3), Sebauh (3), Mukah (3), Kanowit (2), Limbang (2), Asajaya (1), Song (1), Dalat (1) and Simunjan (1).

“Out of the 703 new cases reported, 93 showed signs and experienced symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening.

“A total of 539 cases comprised individuals who were given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” it said.

From the new cases, 469 cases are results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, with 40 symptomatic.

A total of 117 cases are from other screenings at healthcare centres and four are symptomatic, while 47 cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

Meanwhile, 64 cases are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters and none of them had symptoms.

There are six imported case of returnees from other states in the country, with two symptomatic.

SDMC said that there were 362 recovery and discharged cases for the day, bringing the total of recoveries to 39,324 or 81.87 per cent of total cases.

There were 703 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 61,218 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 484 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,775 individuals at 106 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 110,379.