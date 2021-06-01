Fire almost completely destroys PGA hostel block in Limbang

MIRI (June 1): A hostel block at the Battalion 12 General Operations Force (PGA) camp in Limbang was almost completely destroyed in a fire around 5.25am today.

A team of firefighters called to the site successfully put out the fire by 6.35am and managed to save one of the units, while the seven other units were 90 per cent damaged.

“The structure of the premises is non-permanent material and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Limbang Fire and Rescue Department head Clarence D Primu Tiandun said in a statement.

The operation was completed at 8.45am.

Fire and Rescue Department Zone 6 assistant superintendent Azman Ibrahim also assisted in the operation.