Five roadblocks set up to reinforce SOP on inter-zone movements in Miri

MIRI (June 1): The police have set up five roadblocks across the city to reinforce measures meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 here.

Deputy district police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol strongly advised all members of the public to remain inside their respective zones across Miri, or face compounds should they be found to be outside their own areas.

“For instance – if you live in Permyjaya, Tudan, Senadin, or Lutong, do not go out of these areas to do grocery shopping. Do so within these areas.

“The same applies to those living in Luak, Riam, and Taman Tunku. They must not go outside of their own zones to buy groceries,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding that the roadblocks would take effect today.

Asked for how long the roadblocks would be in force, Mohd Sabri responded, “Until further notice.”

He also warned that the police would not hesitate to issue compounds to anyone found to be flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set under the present Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“We call upon everyone, especially the Mirians, to always comply with the SOPs as we fight Covid-19 together.”

Mohd Sabri also reminded those who had to go to work during this period to show letters from their employers to the enforcement personnel manning any of the roadblocks here.

The roadblock operation here is a joint exercise involving the police, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Road Transport Department (JPJ), and Miri City Council (MCC).

The roadblock locations are Miri Bypass, GK Pujut Roundabout, Jalan Datuk Edward Jeli, Tanjong Lobang, and in front of the police station here.