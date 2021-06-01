Health DG: 7,105 new cases in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): A total of 7,105 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, a slight increase from the 6,824 cases reported yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham said the cumulative number of positive cases now stood at 579,462.

He said Selangor still recorded the highest number of daily cases with 2,068 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (817); Sarawak (703); Kelantan (531); Johor (431); Penang (400); Negeri Sembilan (397); Perak (387) and Sabah (318).

Melaka recorded 249 cases; Kedah (236); Terengganu (198); Pahang (190); Labuan (162); Putrajaya (18); while no new cases were reported in Perlis.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham announced that from the total, 7,103 new cases involved local transmissions while the remaining two cases were import cases.

He said that there were 6,083 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 496,121 recoveries, while active cases currently stood at 80,474 cases.

He also announced that 71 deaths occurred today, 28 in Selangor, eight in Johor, Sarawak (seven), Kuala Lumpur (six), Kelantan (five), Melaka (four), Kedah (three), two each in Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Perak; and one each in Sabah, Pahang, Labuan, and Penang.

There are currently 872 individuals being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), with 419 of them requiring respirator support, he added.

He said 27 new clusters were detected today, out of which 13 were workplace clusters, eight community clusters, three religious clusters, and one cluster each involving an education institution, an Education Ministry registered educational institution and a high-risk group, bringing the total of active clusters to 668 clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham said the workplace clusters are Jalan Enggang, Persiaran Bestari, Batu Empat Kampung Jawa and Jalan Setia Perdana clusters in Selangor; Jalan NIP Dua, Jalan Dataran Larkin Tiga and Jalan Suka Ria clusters in Johor; Hala Kampung Jawa Dua and Lebuh Kampung Jawa clusters in Penang;

as well as Jalan Haji Lampam cluster (Sarawak); Panchor cluster in Kelantan; Jalan Semarak cluster in Kuala Lumpur and Jalan Greentown Dua cluster in Perak.

The eight community clusters, meanwhile, are Kampung Paloh Chicha Tinggi, Lubok Kuin and Kampung Bukit Bidang clusters (Kelantan); Tengah Hulu Gedong cluster in Sarawak; Linggiu cluster (Johor); Belah Dua cluster (Penang); Indah Paka cluster (Terengganu) as well as Teluk Muroh cluster in Perak.

The religious clusters are Taman Kerian Tambahan and Parit Haji Wahab clusters in Perak as well as Parit Babok cluster in Johor while the education cluster is Kampung Menjual cluster in Kelantan.

In addition, the Education Ministry registered institution cluster is Jalan Taman Sri Selising cluster in Kelantan and the high-risk group cluster is Persiaran Raja Chulan cluster in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama