Health minister: Pharmaniaga’s Covid-19 vaccines can be supplied concurrently to private sector, state govts in phases three and four

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Vaccines produced by Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd (PLS) can be supplied concurrently to the private sector, government-linked companies (GLCs) and state governments for areas with high Covid-19 transmission rates during the third and fourth phases of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Speaking in a virtual press conference after visiting the PLS high-tech factory at Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama today, he said this would also help the country achieve herd immunity faster.

Following the visit, Dr Adham said he was confident with PLS’ capability of producing 500,000 doses per week, and that it is expected to begin supplying the Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine to state governments and the private sector in June and July.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who also visited the plant said PLS — the product registration holder of the Sinovac vaccine — was ready to help the government ramp up its production through the fill and finish process at the plant.

He said since obtaining the permission to supply the vaccines directly, PLS had received orders for seven million doses of the vaccine from the private sector, including from GLCs.

“It’s four million doses from the private sector, including GLCs such as Petronas, PNB and others, as well as three million from state governments,” he said. — Bernama