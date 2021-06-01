King and Queen send their Hari Gawai greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have sent Hari Gawai greetings to all who celebrate the festival in Sarawak.

In a post on the Istana Negara Facebook and Instagram pages, their Majesties also expressed hope that the Gawai Festival would continue to foster inter-racial harmony in Malaysia and strengthen unity among the people.

“Their Majesties also hope Gawai will be celebrated in the new normal with priority given to personal, family, and community safety.

“Patiently face this challenge and let us play our roles together to help fight the Covid-19 virus together in discipline, adhering to standard operating procedures under the Movement Control Order. Protect yourself, protect everyone,” added the statement. — Bernama

