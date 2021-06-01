Kuching factory worker killed in hit and run

KUCHING (June 1): A factory worker was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a hit and run accident last night (May 31).

The incident that occurred around 11pm at Jalan Batu Kawah caused Safiee Yusup, 40, from Kampung Sinar Budi to die on the spot.

When confirming the case today, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the motorcycle is believed to have been struck by a vehicle in front of a petrol station.

“The registration plate of the vehicle was found at the scene — on the road surface. The motorcycle was subsequently found by the roadside of Jalan Moyan, nearby a shop,” he said.

He said Safiee had head injuries and was pronounced dead on the spot by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital.

Alexson urged those with information about the incident to contact the police.

The case has been classified as a hit and run and is being probed under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.