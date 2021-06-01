Marudi, Kabong change to orange zones after recording 38 and 23 cases respectively

KUCHING (June 1): Marudi and Kabong are now classified as Covid-19 orange zones after 38 and 23 locally transmitted cases were reported in the two districts respectively in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update also said that Saratok has reverted to an orange zone after recording only 40 local transmission cases in the past 14 days.

“The number of orange zones in Sarawak have now increased to six districts,” it said, noting that the other orange zone districts are Lawas, Simunjan and Bau.

The state currently has 27 red zones, namely Meradong, Lubok Antu, Beluru, Asajaya, Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Six districts namely Daro, Tebedu, Limbang, Matu, Lundu and Dalat remain as yellow zones while Telang Usan remains as the sole green zone in Sarawak.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone while one to 20 local infection cases recorded in a district over a two-week period are classified as yellow zone. Districts with 41 and more cases will be designated as red zones while those with 21 to 40 cases are classified as orange zones.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police have issued 18 compounds in Kuching (7), Dalat (4) Bintulu (2), Padawan (2), Mukah (2) and Kota Samarahan (1) districts for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It said nine compounds were issued to individuals who were in public areas beyond the set time limit; four for ferrying passengers over the permitted limit; two for unauthorised operation of premises during the Movement Control Order (MCO); two for no physical distancing; and one for opening the quarantine wristband in an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area.

“The total number of compounds issued since March 18, 2020 have now increased to 6,957 compounds,” it said.

The committee also said that the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued 12 compounds under the jurisdiction of Serian District Council (3), Bintulu Development Authority (1), Dalat and Mukah District Council (1), Matu and Daro District Council (1), Miri City Council (1), Subis District Council (1), Padawan Municipal Council (1), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (1), Bau District Council (1), and Lawas District Council (1).

The compounds were issued for SOP violations such as not updating record book entries or incomplete registration book (6); operating without permit (2); did not register for MySejahtera or registration book (2); non-functional body temperature scanner (1); and not wearing face mask (1).

The total compounds issued by local authorities since Feb 1, 2021 have now increased to 846 compounds.