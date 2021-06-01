Muhyiddin expresses condolences to Lim Kok Wing’s family

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed condolences to the family of the founder and president of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Tan Sri Dr Lim Kok Wing, who died today.

The Prime Minister in a post on his Facebook page said the passing of Lim was a huge loss to the world of creative and innovative education.

“He was a visionary man and a great mentor in the field of innovative education, not only at the national level but also in the global arena.

“May the family remain patient and strong in facing this moment of grief,” he said.

The passing of Lim at the age of 75 was announced by Limkokwing University in a statement earlier today.

The businessman was reported to have been hospitalised last week after a fall at his home. — Bernama