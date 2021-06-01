New cluster involving workers of food and entertainment premise detected in Miri

KUCHING (June 1): A new Covid-19 cluster involving workers of a food and entertainment premise has been detected in Miri, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that this workplace cluster, dubbed the Jalan Haji Lampam Cluster, was detected at Jalan Haji Lampam in Miri city.

“A total of 121 individuals have been screened where aside from the 22 positive cases, 96 have tested negative and another three cases are pending lab test results.

“All positive cases from this cluster have been referred to Miri Hospital and admitted to the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Miri,” it said.

Aside from the new cluster, there are currently 80 active clusters in the state with nine clusters recording an increase of 80 new positive cases namely the Muara Tabuan Cluster in Kuching with 45 cases; Putai Cluster in Mambong (8); Jalan Dato Permaisuri Cluster in Miri (6); Beladin Cluster in Pusa (5); Emperan Cluster in Selangau (5); Hulu Spaoh Cluster in Betong (5); Gerigat Cluster in Kabong (3); Jalan Simpang Tiga Cluster in Kuching (1); and Tengah Hulu Gedong Cluster in Simunjan (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of three Covid-19 clusters in the state after no new cases involving these clusters were detected or reported in the past 28 days.

They are the Pondok Cluster in Belaga; Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu Cluster in Sebauh; and Batu 25 Cluster in Bintulu.