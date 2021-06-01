No free parking in Sibu town during MCO

SIBU (June 1): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will continue to impose parking fees in areas under its jurisdiction during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, which runs from May 29 till June 14, said its chairman Clarence Ting.

He added that this was to discourage people from coming to town to help break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Ting said only the council’s parking counter at the Sibu Central Market multi-storey car park, will operate, while those at Wong Nai Siong and all other parking booths will be closed.

“We want to discourage people from coming to town and that is why we don’t provide free parking. All the parking booths will be closed including the parking counter at SMC multi-storey carpark at Jalan Wong Nai Siong.

“The one (parking counter) at the UTC (Sibu Central Market) will remain open – we just open only one. So to pay (parking fee or buy parking coupons) – you go to the multi-storey carpark (Sibu Central Market).

“The monthly parking coupon will continue to be imposed as we want to discourage people from coming to town and using the parking bays. Parking charges will be levied for parking at the multi-storey carpark at the central market since UTC and the market are open,” he clarified when contacted by The Borneo Post last night.

He was asked if there will be parking fee exemptions during the MCO period, as some members of the public had wanted to know if their seasonal pass (monthly coupon) for May could still be used for June.

Ting reiterated that the council will not provide free parking and that members of public would need to purchase parking coupons.

Meanwhile, Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit noted good compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) among business premises here.

“MPV (mobile patrol vehicle) personnel are going round the town, (where there’s) some confusion as to who can operate or not; my men advised them accordingly, to close or not.

“Stalls at kampungs were asked to close too,” Stanley said.