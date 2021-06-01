On Day One of ‘total lockdown’, Health Ministry records 27 new Covid-19 clusters

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Another 27 new Covid-19 clusters emerged today as Malaysia moved into a two-week “total lockdown”, and almost half were classified as workplace clusters.

The highest numbers came from the Jalan Setia Perdana cluster in Selangor where 36 new Covid-19 positive cases were detected as of today from 49 screenings that were carried out.

“This cluster involves workers at a factory situated along Jalan Setia Perdana in Bandar Setia Alam, Shah Alam,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

“The next is the Persiaran Bestari cluster in the Petaling district. This cluster involved workers at a business premises in the same area. Another 25 positive cases were reported from 69 screenings,” he said.

The other workplace clusters are the Jalan NIP Dua cluster in Johor Baru involving workers at a service company on Jalan NIP ⅖, Nusa Cemerlang in Gelang Patah, where 20 new positive cases were detected today.

Johor also recorded two more workplace clusters dubbed Jalan Suka Ria and Jalan Dataran.

In Penang, a workplace cluster dubbed Lebuh Kampung Jawa involved workers from a factory in the Bayan Lepas Phase 3 industrial zone.

The other workplace cluster in Penang was named Hala Kampung Jawa Dua.

Selangor has two workplace clusters: Batu Empat Kampung Jawa and the Jalan Enggang in Kuala Langat.

Other workplace clusters listed according to states are: Jalan Semarak in Kuala Lumpur; Jalan Haji Lampam in Sarawak; Jalan Greentown Dua in Perak; and Panchor in Kelantan.

Community clusters

Eight community clusters also emerged nationwide. The first is in the Simunian district of Sarawak. The index case was traced to a 34-year-old man.

“The index case was found positive on May 20 following many people paying following many people paying visits to each other in the Kampung Tengah Hulu Gedong in Simunian during the festive season,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He said a screening of 154 people led to 21 positive results.

In Seberang Perai, Penang a cluster emerged in Kampung Belah Dua in Permatang Pauh and after 23 screenings, 16 people have been found positive.

In Pasir Puteh, Kelantan 23 people were found positive at Kampung Bunu in Bukit Bidang while another 16 were found positive in Pasir Mas, which is also in Kelantan.

In Bachok, Kelantan another 17 were found positive festive visits in Pengkalan Cina and Kampung Lubok Kuin.

A 20-year-old man in the Felda Linggiu settlement quarters of Kota Tinggi, Johor was reported positive on May 21. A screening of 99 people led to 21 more who tested positive.

Community clusters also erupted in three Terengganu districts: Dungun, Kemaman and Marang. A total of 296 were screened with 55 returning positive.

In Manjung, Perak, another 19 were found positive after several people visited friends in Teluk Muroh, Lumut for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

Religious cluster

Two of the three new clusters linked to religious groups are in Kerian, Perak with 49 positive cases at Taman Kerian Tambahan and Parit Haji Wahab.

In Taman Kerian Tambahan, 49 individuals have tested positive while in Parit Haji Wahab 20 have tested positive.

The last religious cluster is in Tangkak Johor with 37 positive cases thus far from 54 screenings.

Education cluster

An education cluster emerged in the Jalan Taman Sri Selising in Kelantan in the districts of Machang and Pasir Puteh where a private educational institution has had six positive cases.

In Tumpat, Kota Baru, Kelantan another education cluster emerged at education institution situated along Kampung Menjual in Kubang Batang, Tumpat. A total of 30 positive cases were found from 57 screenings.

High-risk cluster

This cluster emerged in Kuala Lumpur at the Persiaran Raja Chulan cluster in Lembah Pantai. The index case was an elderly woman at a nursing home aged 85 who was reported as positive on May 26.

In total, Malaysia has seen 2,215 clusters form with 668 currently active.