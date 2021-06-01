Only jogging, light exercise in own neighbourhood okay during MCO in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 1): Only jogging and light exercise in one’s own neighbourhood is allowed under the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sarawak.

The National Security Council said all other sports and recreational activities are prohibited during the MCO, which will run until June 14.

The council also updated its list of businesses not allowed to operate during the MCO, including private sector not listed as essential services; casinos; number forecasting and horse race agencies; furniture shops; sports equipment shops; hair salons or barber shops; car wash centres; goldsmiths; stationery and bookshops; car accessories shops; fashion, clothing, and accessories shops; toy shops; as well as florists and plant nurseries.

Others not allowed to operate include cybercafes, spas, massage and reflexology centres, wellness centres, beauty treatment centres, pedicure and manicure centres, gymnasiums, as well as centres or premises used for the purpose of yoga, Zumba, and other activities.

Recreational fishing is also prohibited, along with night clubs, pubs, cinemas, karaokes (including home karaokes), outdoor photography, and any activity that may result in a gathering of people where physical distancing is difficult to practise and the Health director-general’s advice cannot be heeded.

The list of prohibited activities is subject to updates from the State Disaster Management Committee.

Also disallowed are face to face meetings (except for official government business), seminars, courses, training, conferences, talks, corporate events, exhibitions, conventions, and incentives.

In service training can continue in the training institutions only.

Social events; tourism activities; as well as individual and group sports for training, games, competitions, and tournaments — both indoor and outdoor — are not allowed.

Local and international competitions and tournaments are also cannot be held.

Swimming pools and recreational parks must close.

Activities in mosques and suraus are subject SOPs and instructions set by the Islamic Council of Sarawak, while those involving non-Islamic houses of worship are subject to the SOPs set by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Funeral rituals and festive celebrations are subject to the respective SOPs.

For the creative industry, music recording, movie production, talk shows, and other related activities are allowed in both studio or outside in MCO areas with a minimal crew and without an audience.

Live broadcasts are allowed, but performances at the hotel lounge and busking both indoors and outdoors are not allowed.

All tertiary institutions, skills training institutes, schools, tuition centres, home tuition, private education institutions, and other education institutions are not allowed to operate until June 7.

However, students of international schools and expatriate schools involved in international examinations are allowed to sit for the examinations.

Tertiary students are allowed to return to campus with inter-district or inter-state travel permission letters from the respective institutions.

However, face to face teaching is not allowed, unless stated otherwise.

Examinations for international and professional bodies, as well as research requiring the use of laboratories in tertiary institutions are allowed.

Students in boarding schools, universities, or other institutions are allowed to remain on campus and continue their studies in a hybrid format.

Childcare centres; tabika; tadika; taska; children’s rehabilitation centres; centres for special needs, senior citizens, women, and other care centres are allowed to operate with approval from the state Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

Parents and guardians can bring their children to the centres in one vehicle, with the number of children transported based on the vehicle capacity.