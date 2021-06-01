PDRM to have seven new directors from July 1

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Seven new directors have been appointed in the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) latest transfer exercise involving 61 senior officers, effective July 1.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya will take charge as the Special Branch director, Management director Datuk Ramli Din will be the new director of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, while Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim will be the director of Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA).

Apart from that, Administration CP of the Management Department Datuk Zaini Jass will be the department’s new director, Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan has been appointed as Criminal Investigation Department director; JKDNKA (operations) deputy director Datuk Azri Ahmad as Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director; while Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din has been promoted to become the department’s director.

PDRM corporate communications secretariat’s Supt A Skandaguru said apart from them, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias ​​would remain in his post, but with the rank of acting CP.

In a statement tonight, he said JKDNKA (special operations force) deputy director Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff will now become the department’s deputy director (operations) with the rank of acting CP, while PDRM Secretary Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf will be Pahang Police chief with the rank of acting CP.

Meanwhile, Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (forfeiture of property/legal/detention) Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat will be the new Kedah Police chief with the rank of acting CP and Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa will be the state’s new police chief with the rank of acting DCP.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan will be the new PDRM Secretary with the rank of acting DCP. — Bernama