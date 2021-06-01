Penampang police stricter during lockdown

PENAMPANG: Police in Penampang will tighten the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in the district in line with the first phase of the 14-day total lockdown that is enforced nationwide from June 1 until June 14.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said police will be stricter during the MCO 3.0 (Movement Control Order) to break the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“As we have gone through two MCO phases and now into our third phase MCO 3.0, we will take a more rigorous approach and focus on strict SOP compliance.

“As Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan are under the same zone, we will set up four roadblocks and will focus on offences or violation of SOP, such as the number of person inside a vehicle, wearing of face masks and the number of passengers in E-hailing vehicle,” he said when met at a police roadblock along Jalan Penampang/Kota Kinabalu here on Tuesday.

Haris said 160 police officers and personnel will be on shift duty at the four police roadblocks, namely along Jalan Penampang/Kota Kinabalu, Jalan Penampang Bypass, Km 5 Jalan Penampang/Tambunan and Jalan Putatan/Kota Kinabalu near Kampung Meruntum.

Haris also said that police will not compromise with anyone violating the SOP and will issue a fine on the spot.

“We will not give any more chances, we will immediately issue a fine towards anyone caught violating SOP.

“We therefore hope the public will continue to play their part and observe the SOP to help break the Covid-19 chain.

“If you have no reason to be out in public, then stay at home as it is the only way to help stop the spread of this virus.

“If you have to leave home then observe the SOP, continue to wear a mask and keep a social distance,” he said.