Kuching police forced to shoot man who ran amok with machete

KUCHING (June 1): The police had to shoot a 24-year-old man who ran amok in the legs in self-defence at Jalan Besar Bako here yesterday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ashmon Bajah said the man armed with a machete was injured in both legs but is in stable condition in hospital.

He said the police received a call around 11.30am from the public about a man running amok and threatening to kill a member of his family.

“Two patrol cars led by a senior officer arrived at the scene to persuade the suspect, who had attacked the neighbours, (to surrender). During the negotiation the suspect suddenly rushed and swung a machete at the police officer.

“The officer then shot the suspect’s legs in self-defence,” he said in a statement.

Ashmon said initial investigations found the suspect, believed to be under the influence of drugs, has three prior criminal records involving drugs and four involving property crimes.

The case is being investigated under Sections 307 and 427 of the Penal Code.