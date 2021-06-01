Putrajaya announces up to 50 pct allowance cut for civil servants except front-liners, funds to go towards Covid-19 fight

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has announced that a portion of civil servants’ allowances will be sent towards the effort of fighting Covid-19.

The deductions from the fixed entertainment allowance (ITK) will be 50 per cent for those in the highest Jusa A, 20 per cent for those in Jusa B, 10 per cent from those in Jusa C, and 5 per cent for those from Grades 56 to 44.

The deductions will not apply to those classified as front-liners. For those in Grades 41 to 29, RM10 will be deducted from their public service fixed allowance (ITKA).

All the funds will be sent to the National Disaster Relief Fund.

“The contributions from over 800,000 civil servants, excluding front-liners or those in Grade 1 to Grade 28, is estimated to be over RM30 million,” Zuki said in a statement.

The deductions will last for a period of three months.

He added the contributions are a gesture of the civil service’s solidarity, following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement yesterday that he, all federal ministers and their deputies will contribute their salaries for three months towards the relief fund.

“Letters detailing the implementation of these contributions will be issued in the nearest future.

“We understand that civil servants are the constant backbone of the government in its efforts to balance between lives and livelihood,” Zuki said.

As such the contributions are a sign of their solidarity in supporting the government’s efforts in the war against Covid-19 and ensure the infections are flattened.

“‘May this sacrifice become a cause for goodness in the lives of each and every civil servant, and their families.

“Let us continue in our efforts and raise our commitments in delivering the best service we can to the rakyat and nation, as well as assist in our success in overcoming this challenging time,” he said. — Malay Mail