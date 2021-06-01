Ramp up vaccination programme, says Miri business chamber

MIRI (June 1): The Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) has called on the government to speed up the vaccination programme in view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

“Imposing the Movement Control Order (MCO) is only a temporary measure because after reopening the virus would still exist.

“However, once everyone is vaccinated, they need not have to worry about any outbreak as 70 to 80 per cent of the people would be protected by the vaccine.

“In fact, the MCO will only hurt the economy further, with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) being hit the most,” said chairman Ling Chiong Sing in a press statement yesterday.

The financial aid provided by Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang, recently announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, may temporarily ease the financial burden of the people, he added, but protecting the people through vaccination is still the best solution.

Meanwhile, MCCCI will temporarily cease its registration of marriage service due to the MCO from May 29 to June 14.

This is to comply with the standard operating procedures of the State Disaster Management Committee.

Couples waiting in the queue are advised to remain patient and wait for further notice.