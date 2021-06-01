Rep reminds Telang Usan folk of SOP, personal hygiene

MIRI (June 1): Rural folks in Telang Usan are urged to do their best to protect their family, relatives, and neighbours from the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The advice came from Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who also wanted them to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health advice given by the Ministry of Health.

“Even if there are no enforcement personnel looking around to monitor the SOP compliance at our areas, we have to enforce the Movement Control Order among ourselves.

“It is because practising high personal hygiene and complying strictly to the SOP given by the local authority are the best ways to protect ourselves from the coronavirus infection,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Dennis reiterated that he fully support local community leaders and village security and development committees (JKKKs) in his area in their initiative to implement strict precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He revealed that he had received some complaints from constituents who were unhappy with the JKKKs as they felt the precautionary measures were too tight.

“The local community leaders and JKKK must continue to enforce strict SOPs at their respective longhouses and villages.

“Please do not mind if there are people who are not happy with the strict SOPs at your villages and longhouses. It is because the community leaders and JKKK do their best to protect the people.”

At the same time, the assemblyman extended festive season greetings to those who celebrate Gawai.

Although the majority of Telang Usan folk do not celebrate Gawai, he said, the joy of the festival is also felt by those who have Dayak relatives and friends.

“Just stay where you are in the effort to prevent the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the celebration and holidays.

“The best way to break the worrying Covid-19 infection chain situation now is by staying at home,” he added.