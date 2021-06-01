School starts vegetables, fruits farm

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu High School (KKHS) has carved out a farm in its compound where more than 20 varieties of vegetables and fruits were cultivated to encourage students’ interests in pursuing a career in agriculture.

Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said the farm provided a platform for students to plant, manage and sell fruits.

“It is an opportunity for students to upskill themselves after school hours.”

He hoped that the school would open the farm during harvest time to the public soon, particularly to tourists as a way to promote Kota Kinabalu.

“KKHS students could also stage cultural shows at the farm when it is open to the public,” he said when launching the farm on Monday.

The launching ceremony was held in conjunction with the 110th anniversary of KKCCCI, which was founded in 1911.

Lui said KKHS was established 72 years ago in 1949 and was honored with the title ‘Cluster School of Excellence’.

“KKHS is the pride of the Chinese community. The school has achieved the standards of the Ministry of Education in both hard and soft infrastructure, academic and extra-curricular performance.”

Meanwhile, KKHS Board of Governors’ chairman Ben Lim Kiat Kong said the farm aimed to cultivate the students’ interest in pursuing a career in agriculture.

To expand the students’ knowledge on farming, he said a wide variety of fruits were planted in the farm, such as durian, papaya, passion fruit, pepper, rambutan, avocado, bamboo, mango, starfruit, mangosteen, soursop, guava, pamelo, coconut, jackfruit, langsat, banana, pumpkin, chilli and tomato.

He said the school would also set up a booth for students to sell the fruits and vegetables after school.

He added that the school board planned to allow tour groups to visit the farm during weekends in the long run.

“The students could act as tour guides as well as perform local dances for the visitors.

“This will enhance our students’ knowledge and participation in the tourism industry and lay a solid foundation for their future in tourism.”

Also present were KKCCCI deputy president Datuk William Chang Chin Shin, JP, secretary general Yee That Hian and KKHS Board of Governors vice chairman Tan Sri Paul Lim.