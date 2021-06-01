Selected outlets at tHe Spring receive MoH’s greenlight to reopen today

KUCHING (June 1): Selected outlets at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here have reopened for business today after being granted approval by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“We are delighted to announce that after meeting the full, stringent and extensive sanitisation requirements, the ministry has granted approval and issued the release order to our management on May 30, to reopen the mall on June 1,” said a mall spokesperson in a statement yesterday.

Over 1,000 employees and retailers underwent swab tests during the active case detection (ACD) exercises conducted at the mall on May 27-28.

“Unfortunately, 11 personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 and they, along with their close-contacts, have been isolated by MoH to mitigate and prevent the spread of the virus,” said the spokesperson.

The outlets reopening today are Ta Kiong Supermarket, Guardian, Aeon Wellness, Liang Sandwich, TeaLive, LIaoLIao, Boost Juice, GNC, Big Apple Donuts & Coffee, Taka Patisserie, Keeper’s Ground, Aqua S, Gong Cha, and Watsons.

They will operate from 10am to 8pm daily, while Sushi King will reopen tomorrow.

“In addition, Ta Kiong Supermarket has initiated a numbering system to limit only 30 shoppers to enter the store at one time to ensure the set physical distancing is maintained.

“Free parking is available at the premier and basement carparks; therefore, shoppers may access tHe Spring mall through the West Court, the East Court, and the basement entrances during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” added the spokesperson.