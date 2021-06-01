SESB to operate with strict SOP, advises users to be energy efficient

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will continue operating throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0, which was enforced nationwide from June 1-14.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Ir Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid, said SESB technical staff will continue working to ensure continuity of electricity supply to all users, including taking additional steps in critical locations such as clinics and hospitals.

“In line with the government’s recommendation for the people to stay home throughout the MCO 3.0, it is the responsibility of SESB to ensure electricity is supplied continually to users,” said Abdul Nasser in a press statement.

He said roughly 500 SESB personnel are ready 24 hours a day to ensure stability of electricity supply. All SESB technical personnel will take turns working and will be divided into separate standby groups throughout Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan. This, he said, was a mitigation effort to lower the risk of infection or close contact, for uninterrupted service.

He further said meter and counter readings at user premises will be conducted throughout MCO 3.0, except in areas placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), such as in Labuan.

To support the effort of breaking the chain of infection, SESB counters at all offices are closed. However, for customers who wish to submit application forms for electricity supply, it can be done via drop boxes at the foyer or lobby of every SESB office.

As for bill payments, payment can be made at self-service kiosk at SESB headquarters in Sandakan, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kota Marudu, Beaufort, Keningau, Tuaran, Papar and the Sandakan Municipal Council. Bill payments can also be made via online banking.

Abdul Nasser also advised customers to register for the SESB Online Customer Service (OCS) at www.ocs.sesb.com.my to check latest bills and make payments online.

“SESB recommends customers to update user data information through various ways, such as OCS registration or by calling the SESB Careline at 15454, 088- 515000 and through WhatsApp at 019-852 5427 to ease distribution of latest information from SESB to customers,” he said.

Power cuts for accounts with outstanding bills will not be done throughout MCO 3.0, however, Abdul Nasser encouraged users to settle bill payments following the deadlines.

He also advised the public to be energy efficient throughout the lockdown. Power-saving tips are available at www.sesb.com.my.

If power disturbances occur, users are advised to contact SESB immediately at 15454 and 088515000 or submit a complaint via WhatsApp to 019-852 5427.

SESB Customer Management Centre will also operate 24 hours a day to attend to complaints regarding SESB service, and ensure they are rectified as soon as possible.