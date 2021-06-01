SOP violations: 16 individuals issued compounds in Kapit MCO ops

KAPIT (June 1): Sixteen individuals were slapped with compounds during a police operation here last weekend to check on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set under the latest Movement Control Order (MCO).

The MCO, which took effect last Saturday, would remain in force until this June 14.

In a statement yesterday, Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian said those fined comprised two individuals who were loitering at Kapit Express Terminal, four who were moving around town without the required travel permit, five who were carrying more than the permitted number of passengers on board one vehicle, one who was running a shop not categorised as an essential service, and four who failed to observe proper physical distancing on board a boat.

“Throughout the MCO period, anyone who needs to undertake any inter-district travel must apply for a permit from the police.

“Travellers taking trips between Kapit and Song districts are required to produce a valid police permit to the enforcement personnel at the roadblock near Kampung Cina Bletih.

“The police would only issue the travel permits to applicants who produce valid, genuine reasons to undertake inter-district trips, such as transportation of essential goods, travelling to deliver government services, critical/urgent health referrals, attending Covid-19 vaccination appointment, and attending the funeral of a very close family member,” said Freddy.

On another subject, he said the district police and the Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) would conduct river patrols to ensure compliance with SOPs under the MCO.

This followed the SRB notice on the temporary suspension of express boat services covering the Kapit-Putai, Sibu-Kapit-Putai, and Kapit-Belaga sectors.