Traffic, movement reduced by 60 per cent during MCO

KUCHING (June 1): The number of vehicles on the road as well as inter-district movement has reduced by about 60 per cent since Movement Control Order was enforced May 29, says Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu.

“Traffic flow in most areas at present is running smoothly and there is no unusual traffic congestion,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Some areas such as Bintulu town reported even less traffic due to thorough inspection at police roadblocks to check on standard operating procedure compliance including passenger load in vehicles and valid police permit to travel between districts.