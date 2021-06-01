University confirms founder Lim Kok Wing’s death at 75

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): LimKokWing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) founder Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing died today. He was 75.

In a brief statement confirming their founder’s passing, LUCT said it was humbled by the condolences and support extended by the public before requesting privacy as it mourned its loss.

“With deep sadness we convey the passing of Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Datuk Sri Paduka Dr Lim Kok Wing, our founder president.

“A visionary, Tan Sri’s career has been synonymous with creativity, and he assisted in developing innovative education globally, empowering especially the developing world,” LUCT said in a brief statement here.

Lim’s passing came just a week after news began circulating that he had died following a fall at his home recently.

He was hospitalised but was reportedly in a stable condition at that time. — Malay Mail