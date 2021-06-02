13 busted in Tatau and Kapit for cockfighting, flouting social distancing on Gawai first day

KUCHING (June 2): Thirteen people have been arrested by the police for participating in illegal cockfights in Tatau and Kapit yesterday, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said.

The suspects in Tatau were four male and three female, while the case in Kapit involved six male suspects, he said when contacted today.

“All of the suspects were arrested and later released on police bail,” said Aidi.

For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post’s Telegram Channel

He added that the suspects were each compounded for not adhering to physical distancing under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No.2) Regulations 2021 and for allegedly taking part in an illegal cockfight.

On another note, Aidi said no individuals were compounded during checks on Gawai open houses yesterday.

“No individuals were compounded for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) on the celebration,” said Aidi.

Sarawak has kept a tight rein on the Gawai Dayak celebrations this year due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Under the state’s Covid-19 SOP, no open houses are permitted and celebrations are to be kept to members of the same household. This year, the government is also not issuing any licence for cockfighting, which is usually held during the festival.