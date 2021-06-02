18 pct of Malaysians to benefit from Sinovac vaccine – Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Some 18 per cent of Malaysia’s population will benefit from the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine which is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“This global recognition is a boost of confidence as our 12 million doses supply of Sinovac will ensure that 18 per cent of our population will benefit from the vaccine

“The Sinovac vaccine is now approved by WHO. It’s safe and effective,” he said in his tweet.

Yesterday, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Health Products Dr Mariangela Simao said the organisation validated the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities the assurance that it meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing.

WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for Covax Facility vaccine supply and international procurement that also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer Covid-19 vaccines.

In another tweet, Khairy who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister reminded pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers that they can now update their status on MySejahtera for vaccination assessment.

“You can enter the month and year of delivery, or breastfeeding status.

“Your appointment will be based on the vaccine that is suitable for you at a particular Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV),” he said. – Bernama