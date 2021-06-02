30 pct Covid-19 vaccine participants failed to turn up for 2nd dose – Miri Hospital

MIRI (June 2): About 30 per cent of Covid-19 immunisation programme participants who received their vaccine at Miri Hospital here have failed to turn up according to schedule, for the second dose of their vaccine.

A post by Miri Hospital in its Facebook page today said only 70 per cent turned up for their second dose.

“Miri Hospital staff is very committed to make our vaccination programme a success.

“However, we are alarmed that only 70 per cent of our vaccinees returned for second phase,” read the post.

It added that many of them could not be contacted or had refused to have the second dose at the very last minute, and the hospital had to find last minute replacement for their slot in order to avoid wastage.

According to the post further, incomplete vaccination will not confer enough protection.

Thus, all caregivers are urged to be cooperative by bringing in their dependent for their scheduled vaccination.