Allowance cut proves civil servants’ solidarity in fighting Covid-19 – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): The contributions of civil servants through the cut in their Fixed Entertainment Allowance (ITK) and Fixed Public Service Allowance (ITKA) prove their solidarity with the government in fighting Covid-19.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the solidarity also reflects the civil servants’ support to the struggles of the frontliners who had been working tirelessly to curb and protect the public from being infected by the coronavirus.

He said the contribution of the civil servants, excluding the frontliners and those in Grades 1 to 28, will be channelled to the Covid-19 Disaster Trust Fund.

“Thank you, civil servants. I truly appreciate and laud your solidarity and contribution to the country in fighting Covid-19 through the allowance cut.

“Thank you so much to all who have been directly or indirectly involved in managing the pandemic in the country for more than a year now,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

The Prime Minister also prayed that all civil servants nationwide will continue to be under Allah’s protection, regardless of their roles in fighting Covid-19.

“May all of us and our country be protected from the threats of this pandemic. InsyaAllah,” he said.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced that a portion of civil servants’ fixed allowances will be cut and channelled to the Covid-19 Disaster Trust Fund for three months as a manifestation of solidarity in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said contributions from over 800,000 civil servants were estimated to be more than RM30 million.

The ITK deduction rate for Jusa A and above is 50 per cent, Jusa B (20 per cent), Jusa C (10 per cent, and Grades 44 to 56 (five per cent), and RM10 from ITKA of those in Grades 29 to 41.

On Monday, Muhyiddin also announced that all ministers and deputy ministers would not be taking their salaries for three months from June. – Bernama