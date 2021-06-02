Bandar Sierra residents build gravity water system

KOTA KINABALU: Residents of Bandar Sierra have given up on the state government in solving the water crisis in the area and decided to “take it into their own hands”.

It was believed that about 15 committee members of a ‘special task force’ built a gravity water system from the nearby hills, connecting it to their houses.

Pictures of the initiative went viral on Wednesday and were shared by one of the residents, Alffian Jasni in his Facebook.

“After several discussions with some experienced and dedicated residents, the team started building it on Saturday.

“About 70 per cent of the households here chipped in about RM100 each to start this project. We have water from the hill now, but there are some problem with the pressure because we installed smaller pipes.

“We are going to upgrade the pipes into bigger ones, and hoping for bigger budget to build a more systematic gravity water. Thank you to the residents who shared their experiences in building this,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post on Wednesday.

It was reported two months ago that Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin had assured water supply in Kota Kinabalu, especially in Bandar Sierra, Taman Rimba and University Apartment, would return normal in two to three days.

It was also highlighted in the media that a special task force was formed following instruction from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to resolve water problems affecting Sepanggar and Manggatal.

However, water supply disruption is still happening in these areas.