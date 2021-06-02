Covid-19: 588 new cases in Sarawak today, third highest in Malaysia

KUCHING (June 2): Sarawak recorded an improvement in its daily new Covid-19 cases today with 588 compared to 703 cases reported yesterday.

The latest figure puts the state at the third spot in the country, behind Selangor which recorded a whopping 2,728 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 701 cases.

Ministry of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said Malaysia recorded 7,703 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 587,165 cases nationwide.

Also recording new cases were Negeri Sembilan with 586, Johor (554), Kelantan (541), Penang (407), Perak (224), Sabah (254), Melaka (209), Kedah (283), Terengganu (224), Pahang (237), Labuan (159), Perlis (7) and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya with only one case.