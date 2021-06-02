Covid-19 case, travel restriction delay Trienekens waste collection in some areas

KUCHING (June 2): Waste collection in certain areas under Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd’s service municipalities will face disruptions for the next two weeks due to a Covid-19 case involving an employee and other manpower issues, the company said.

It said in a statement that the infected worker is from its Kuching Logistics & Services Division, and the office had been closed for disinfection.

Apart from that, it said some of its workers were affected by movement restrictions.

“Following quarantine orders related to the positive case, as well as movement restrictions in living areas affecting more than 15 operation employees, waste collection services of certain areas under Trienekens’ service municipalities will be affected for the next two weeks due to consequent manpower issues faced by the company,” it said in a statement.

The government has imposed restrictions on inter-district travel under the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 29 to June 14 in Sarawak.

Trienekens pointed out that the infected employee, who last worked on May 29, was informed by the authorities yesterday that he was a positive case.

“As the health, safety and well-being of the company’s customers, associates and employees are its top priority, Trienekens Kuching Logistics & Services office was immediately closed for disinfection.

“All vehicles and receptacles have also been disinfected and all colleagues who were in close contact with the affected team member have been identified (to the authorities) and were immediately isolated and quarantined pending swab testing,” it said.

Trienekens also said that it has in place, additional precautionary measures for the best interest of its team members and associates where offices and facilities, as well as vehicles and receptacles are disinfected every week.

It added that employees were provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisers, and hazardous waste operations and municipal waste operations are managed separately, with work rotation teams to ensure no cross contamination.

The company called for the public’s cooperation and understanding during this period and advised them to contact Trienekens for more information or assistance.

It also hoped that the public will be patient and ensured that though waste collection may be delayed, the company will work tirelessly to quickly address the issues.

For more information, please call Trienekens Hotline at 082-612300 or email

[email protected]