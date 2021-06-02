Covid-19: Simunjan, Bau, Marudi become red zone

KUCHING (June 2): The number of districts that are categorised as red has increased to 29 after Simunjan, Bau and Marudi Districts turned red today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“They had turned from orange to red after recording more than 40 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days,” it said.

Other districts with a red status are Meradong, Lubok Antu, Beluru, Asajaya, Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Kanowit, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Meanwhile, Song district has returned to orange after recording a total of 39 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

The number of districts with orange status is now four. The others are Saratok, Kabong and Lawas.

Six districts remain yellow, namely Daro, Tebedu, Limbang, Matu, Lundu, and Dalat.

Telang Usan is the only district that remains green.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 locally transmitted cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.