Covid-19: Six new clusters in Sarawak detected

KUCHING (June 2): The State Health Department today has declared six new Covid-19 infection clusters with one each in Mukah, Tatau and Selangau as well as three in Miri district.

In a statement today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said all the three in Miri are workplace clusters while the others are community clusters.

“The Bunut Cluster in Mukah is a cluster detected in Kampung Bunut which has spread through social movement and Hari Raya visiting. This cluster involves several families in Kampung Bunut, Taman Crystal dan Kampung

Sungai Alo,” it said.

A total of 166 individuals have screened, where 30 are found positive and 88 negative, while 48 are still awaiting laboratory results.

All of the positive cases were referred to Bintulu and Mukah Hospitals and have been admitted to Bintulu Hospital as well as Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Mukah.

The Jalan Brooke Cluster is a community cluster detected among public market traders at Jalan Brooke in Miri. The index case is a 65-year-old man detected through pre-admission screening to Miri Hospital after being taken to the emergency and trauma department at the hospital due to a fall on May 17. He was confirmed positive on May 18.

Cluster in Bintulu is a workplace cluster involving a staff dormitory of a smelter located at Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri, Similajau.

A total of 116 individuals were screened where 15 cases are found positive and 48 negative. Another 53 individuals are still awaiting laboratory results.

All of the positive cases have been referred to Miri Hospital and admitted to Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri.

The Jee Cattleya Cluster is a workplace cluster detected among employees of a furniture store located at Jalan Jee Foh 8 and a rice warehouse on Jalan

Cattleya 2B in Miri. The index case is a 35-year-old man detected positive at a private hospital in Miri through an inter-district pre-journey screening to Bintulu district on May 5.

A total of 145 individuals were screened where 23 cases are found positive and 86 negative. Another 36 are still awaiting laboratory results.

All of the positive cases have been referred to Miri Hospital and admitted to Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri.

Jalan Pinang Riam Cluster is a workplace cluster detected among employees of a fast food restaurant at Jalan Miri-Bintulu, Riam, Miri.

A total of 129 individuals have been screened where 15 cases are found positive,106 negative; and eight are still awaiting laboratory results.

All of the positive cases have been referred to Miri Hospital and admitted to Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri.

The Sungai Penyarai Cluster is a community cluster that detected at a longhouse in the Sungai Penyarai area, Ulu Kakus in Tatau.

A total of 109 individuals were screened where 27 are found positive, 40 cases negative, and 42 are still awaiting laboratory results.

All of the positive cases have been referred to Bintulu Hospital and admitted to Bintulu Hospital and PKRC in Bintulu.

The Nanga Meruan Cluster is another community cluster detected at a longhouse in the Nanga Meruan area, Dijih, Selangau which was result of a funeral ceremony that took place on May 15 and 16.

A total of 115 individuals were screened where 34 cases are found positive and 81 are found to be negative.

All positive cases were referred to Sibu Hospital and admitted to Sibu Hospital and PKRC in Sibu.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has declared the end of five clusters after they did not record any new cases in the last 28 days.

These are Tarat Tani Cluster, Serian; Tabuan Jaya Cluster, Kuching; Sileng Dayak Cluster, Lundu; Sungai Mas Cluster, Sebauh; and Taman Pelita Cluster, Kuching.

SDMC said that the number of clusters that are still active in the state is 81 clusters.

“A total of 15 clusters have recorded 98 new cases for the day, while 66 clusters did not record any,” it said.