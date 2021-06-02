DAP urges govt to consider converting former Kapit resident, district offices into quarantine centres

KAPIT (June 2): DAP Sungai Kapit branch chairman Teng Mee Hieng has called on the government to consider converting the former Kapit resident and district offices into a Covid-19 quarantine centre to overcome the shortage of quarantine centres in the division.

“Kapit Disaster Management Committee does not have enough places to accommodate the Covid-19 persons-under investigation (PUIs) due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases detected in Kapit.

“They were told to quarantine at home but it would be very difficult for the frontliners to monitor the PUIs. Also, their (PUIs) stay at home might endanger their family members,” he said.

Therefore, Teng said the government should consider converting the former Kapit resident and district offices into quarantine centres, which is located nearby the Kapit Hospital and Kapit Health Department operations room.

Teng pointed up that the four story former Kapit resident office, which was previously occupied by Giatmara, has been left vacant after the Giatmara’s office was moved to a new premises along Jalan Padang Sukan.

Currently, Kapit has four quarantine centres at Kapit Civic Centre, Bletih Indoor Stadium and Youth and Sports hostel which are used to treat the Covid-19 positive cases, while Rumah Temuai 2 is used to quarantine the PUIs but is limited to only twenty persons.

Meanwhile, Teng expressed his concern that Covid-19 positive cases in the division would surge after the Gawai Dayak celebration.

Stating that the vaccination process in Kapit is too slow and unsatisfactory, he called on the government to deliver more vaccines to the division to enable more people to vaccinated.

“Many senior citizens are still waiting for their turn. The only way to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic is through mass vaccination to achieve herd immunity.”