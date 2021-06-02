Eatery workers supposed to have meals in staffroom – CP 

KOTA KINABALU: Eatery owners and workers are supposed to have their meals in staffroom or isolated areas and not in the open as it violates the standard operating procedure (SOP), said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

Hazani said restaurant or coffee-shop staff who have their meals together are seen as violating the SOP as they are having their meals in a large group.

“You are supposed to have your meal in an isolated area or inside a staffroom with a minimum number of staff.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and the SOP, restaurant or eatery owners would not allow their staff to have their meals in the open and especially in front of their dining customers. So why now allow your staff to eat in the open?

“If you want to have your meals, then do it inside the staffroom or in isolation, while still keeping a social distance,” he said yesterday.

Hazani was commenting on a recent statement made by Warisan Vice President Datuk Junz Wong who questioned the authorities for issuing fines to eatery owners for eating at their own premises.

“Can eatery owners and workers eat at their own premises during break? If yes, why are summons being issued? If not, where are eatery owners and workers supposed to eat? In the toilet? Under the table? At the back alley?” he asked in a statement.

The latest SOPs for the third Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0) have stated that no dining in is allowed at all eatery premises.

This is to ensure that Malaysians are able to break the chain of the Covid-19 viruses with increased numbers for the past couple of days.