EMCO in several areas in Penang, Sabah, Pahang – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Several areas in Penang, Sabah and Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from June 4 to June 17, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said 13 localities in Bayan Lepas town, Penang, would be placed under the EMCO as the Ministry of Health (MOH) had detected a rise in COVID-19 cases there, with 83 new cases recorded in two weeks to bring the total to 250 so far.

“The affected areas are Sri Bayu, Bayu Tiara, Bayu Nyaman, Halaman Murni, Bayan Permai, Bayan Tiara, Taman Ara Indah, Kampung Bukit, Kampung Perlis, Kampung Masjid, Jalan Mahkamah, Jalan Kampung Pak Lah and Lebuh Kampung Bukit,” he said in a statement on the MCO and EMCO today.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO was declared for Lorong Taman Utama 5 to 8, Taman Utama in Sandakan, Sabah following a sharp rise in cases in a short period, where nine cases were tested positive out of 13 screenings, giving a positive rate of 69.2 per cent.

The other affected localities in Sabah are Kampung Sepagaya Hulu in Lahad Datu and two areas in Kota Kinabalu district, Rumah Murah Kepayan and Kampung Tanjung Aru Baru.

The EMCO will also be enforced in four housing estates in Mukim Bentong, Pahang – Taman Bentong Makmur, Taman Harmoni, Taman Kolej and Taman Desa Damai.

Ismail Sabri said the expansion of EMCO coverage in Mukim Pekan in Kunak, Sabah involves 15 new localities.

“The affected localities include Bajau Laut-Palauh, Kampung Cina, Kampung Selamat, Kampung Kunak Jaya, Kampung Singgah Mata, Kampung Kunak Kecil, Kampung Bagiang and Kampung Jaya Baru.

“The others are Kampung Datuk Haji Zainal Gunong, Kampung JKR Lama, Kampung Haji Mohd Noor, Kampung Pangkalan Lama, Kampung Pangkalan Laut, Kampung Sungai Atas and Pekan Kunak,” he said.

As such, the EMCO in force in Kampung Kunak Tiga, Kampung Kabog, Kampung Kabog Baru, Kampung Kunak Darat, Kampung Getah, Kampung Getah Tengah and Taman Kunak Kaya in the district previously has been cancelled and will follow the new dates of June 4 to June 17.

The Defence Minister also said the EMCO at Sekolah Menengah Ugama Pantai Manis in Papar, Sabah, scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to June 17, the EMCO at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Skudai in Johor will end tomorrow as scheduled and the EMCO at Gugusan Mendi, Bera in Pahang was ended today instead of the scheduled June 11.

On operations to check on compliance with the MCO standard operating procedure, he said 792 individuals were arrested for various violations yesterday, with 781 compounded, 10 remanded and one released on bail. – Bernama