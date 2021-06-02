Fishermen need confirmation letter to fish

KOTA KINABALU: The state government has advised fishermen in Sabah to apply for a confirmation letter from the Fisheries Department if they wish to fish during the ongoing total lockdown.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said those fishermen who are planning to carry out their fishing activities on the coast are advised to obtain the said letter.

“Roadside stalls that sell vegetables, fish and fruits are allowed to operate. This will enable the farmers and fishermen to sell their products,” said Masidi in a statement on Wednesday.

He further disclosed that a total of 58 factories in Sabah have been given the green light to operate 24 a day during the lockdown.

Masidi said that these factories are from various sectors, namely the refinery, crude palm oil, biodiesel, chemical fertiliser, Spent Bleaching Earth (SBT), steel billets and steel bars and cement sectors.

“Only 60 per cent of the staff are allowed to work in the factory,” he said.

Separately, Masidi disclosed that essential workers are not required to obtain an approval letter from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry for them to go for inter-district travel.

Meanwhile, in light of the worsening Covid-19 situation in Tawau and Kalabakan, Masidi revealed that the police would be tightening roadblocks in the two areas.

Sabah recorded 254 new Covid-19 cases along with two new Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday.