Four arrested for participating in cockfighting, violating MCO in Miri

MIRI (June 2): An octogenarian was among four arrested here on the first day of Gawai Dayak yesterday for participating in a cockfighting session and flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

According to Miri district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said the four, aged between 25 and 80, were arrested at around 3pm at a dumpsite in Batu Satu, Kuala Baram.

He said that the suspects fled the scene when they realised the police’s presence.

“However, their attempt to escape was foiled when they were arrested by the raiding team. During the raid, the police also seized three dead cockerels, a betting board and a weighing scale,” added Mohd Sabri.

He said all of the suspects are being investigated under Section 3(1) of Cruelty to Animals Act 1962.