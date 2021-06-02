Hotel denies claims people quarantined there ‘having a good time’

SIBU (June 2): A hotel used as a quarantine centre here has denied allegations of an audio recording of a woman speaking in Foochow about people under quarantine in the hotel ‘having a good time’.

An officer from the Guest Department of the hotel said that her claims in the audio recording of guests bringing in cooking utensils, food and alcohol to the hotel was not true.

“We want the woman to come forward to set the record straight for spreading fake news and also for making so many inflammatory statements that are bound to upset the harmony of Sarawak’s multi-racial population,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In the audio recording, the woman claimed that some of the people who were quarantined at the hotel had brought cooking utensils and food items into the hotel room to cook curry, noodles and rice.

She also said these were people who had never stayed in a hotel in their entire life and were so happy to stay inside the hotel that they brought in boxes of alcohol to the hotel to celebrate.

And while enjoying themselves with food and alcohol, she claimed these people continued to receive money and salaries and some had even gone for their third quarantine.

The officer said guests checking into the hotel had to undergo stringent checks by the authorities.

“Even the clothes that guests brought to the hotel were checked before members of RELA were tasked with bringing the bags to the designated room,’ he added.