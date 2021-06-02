Housewife, tutor first to be charged under Emergency Ordinance

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): A housewife and a tutor are the first individuals in the country to be charged in court under the Emergency Ordinance for spreading fake news related to COVID-19 infection and vaccine for the virus.

In PERLIS, Norjannah Rusli, 28, was fined RM5,000, in default five months’ jail, by the Kangar Sessions Court after she pleaded guilty to spreading fake news pertaining to the pandemic via the WhatsApp application, with the intention to create fear and concern among the public.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house in Jalan Pauh, Kampung Belukar, Arau at 10.31 am, April 18.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1) of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (No.2) 2021 which carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years or both.

Judge Musyiri Peet advised the mother of two to be more responsible as the country was still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 20, Bernama reported that the Perlis State Education Department had lodged a police report over claims that nine students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Guar Nangka had tested positive for COVID-19, which had caused panic among parents and school students in the state.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, a tutor Mohd Nazaruddin Yusoff, 50, pleaded not guilty at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court to a charge of posting fake news on Facebook, regarding death due to COVID-19 vaccine.

He was charged with committing the offence with the same intention, under the same ordinance.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pontian District Police Headquarters at 11.50 am on April 21.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman fixed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and set July 7 for mention.

The Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (No.2) 2021 defines fake news as news or information that is wholly or partially false relating to COVID-19 or the proclamation of emergency.

The ordinance came into effect on March 11, 2021. – Bernama