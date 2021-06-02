Khairy says pregnant, breastfeeding mums now have more options for Covid-19 vaccination in MySejahtera

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers may now provide more information on their status in the MySejahtera app and allow health authorities to select the most appropriate Covid-19 vaccines for them, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

On Twitter, the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) said the mothers could now enter their expected month and year of delivery or their breastfeeding status in order to receive the vaccines best suited to their condition.

“Your appointment will be based on the vaccine that is suitable for you at a particular PPV,” he said.

On May 24, Khairy announced that a new feature would be launched under the MySejahtera application to enable pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to register for Covid-19 vaccination.

He also said that while pregnant and breastfeeding mothers have so far been advised to consult their doctors before going for vaccination, a guideline has also been issued that suggests the jabs be given within 14 and 33 weeks of pregnancy.

“To identify pregnant mothers and breastfeeding mothers, a new feature on MySejahtera would be introduced at the end of this week,” he said in a joint press conference with the Health Ministry.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization approved the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, meaning all three vaccines currently used in the NIP have now been cleared. – Malay Mail